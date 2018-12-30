  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – You will need several layers if you plan to be out and about Monday night while ringing in the new year no matter where live across Colorado. Temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero for most locations.

New Years Fireworks Wind Chill Readings Could Hit 20 Below Zero New Years Eve In Denver

Wind chill readings could be as low as -20°F with a light wind of just 5 to 10 mph. The wind chill is how the air temperature feels to exposed skin. Light snow will make streets and sidewalks slick for those out and about.

The cold will stick around into New Year’s Day with a warming trend set to begin on Wednesday.

5day Wind Chill Readings Could Hit 20 Below Zero New Years Eve In Denver

snowpack Wind Chill Readings Could Hit 20 Below Zero New Years Eve In Denver

drought monitor Wind Chill Readings Could Hit 20 Below Zero New Years Eve In Denver

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

