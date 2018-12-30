By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – You will need several layers if you plan to be out and about Monday night while ringing in the new year no matter where live across Colorado. Temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero for most locations.

Wind chill readings could be as low as -20°F with a light wind of just 5 to 10 mph. The wind chill is how the air temperature feels to exposed skin. Light snow will make streets and sidewalks slick for those out and about.

The cold will stick around into New Year’s Day with a warming trend set to begin on Wednesday.

