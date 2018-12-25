  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Depending on who you ask the weather across Colorado in 2018 ranged from tame to extreme. In a state with a countless number of microclimates any particular year can bring a wide variety of weather.

cdot snowplow driver shortage 5pkg transfer frame 2458 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

(credit: CBS)

Large hail and major wildfires dominated Colorado weather headlines over the past 12 months but other severe events, including wild temperature swings and rare mountain tornadoes, also made big news.

TOP #COwx WEATHER HEADLINES OF 2018

1. Zoo Closed After Devastating Hail Storm That Killed 2 Animals

colo sprgs storms 4 credit alexis preslar widefield 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

(credit: Alexis Preslar)

2. Spring Fire Listed As One Of Largest Wildfires In Colorado History

3. 416 Fire Doubles In Size In Just 24 Hours; New Evacuation Orders Given

416 fire credit kyle miller fire photography 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

416 fire (credit: Kyle Miller Fire Photography)

4. Cheyenne Mountain Helped Spawn Hail Storm That Pounded El Paso County

5. Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

6. Colorado Snowpack Tied For Worst Start In 33 Years

capture4 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

Severe drought has been declared in southwest Colorado due to a lack of snow. This picture taken at 10:50 am on 1/5/18. (credit: CBS)

7. Denver Drops 72 Degrees In 40 Hours, Lands In All-Time Top Temp Swings

8. Two Weather Records Set At Colorado Rockies Home Opener

9. Colorado Tornado Outbreak Produces 14 Twisters In 90 Minutes

10. Two Rare, High-Altitude, Morning Tornadoes Hit Hour Apart In Colorado

karen waggoner whitney via steamboat pilot 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

A tornado briefly touched down in Routt County on June 24. (credit: Karen Waggoner Whitney via the Steamboat Pilot and NWS Grand Junction)

11. First Tornado In 44 Years Hits Near Walden In Colorado’s North Park

12. Student’s Tweet To Professor Helps Save Dog Lost In Massive Hail Storm

13. Two Rare Overnight Heat Bursts Recorded In Colorado

14. Wild Inversion Pushed Denver’s Temperature Up 40 Degrees In 4 Hours

15. 6,500 Daily Weather Records Broken During Colorado’s 2018 Water Year

0fbd4da441d140e68de65941b83b1119 2018s Top #COwx Headlines Include Big Hail, Huge Fires, Rare Twisters

A large tornado touched down on June 6 near Laramie, Wyoming. (credit: CBS)

And while this is not a Colorado weather story it wasn’t too far away and the images are still amazing to look at.

16. Photogenic Wyoming Tornado Scoured Grass From Earth, Rated EF-3

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

