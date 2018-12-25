By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Depending on who you ask the weather across Colorado in 2018 ranged from tame to extreme. In a state with a countless number of microclimates any particular year can bring a wide variety of weather.

Large hail and major wildfires dominated Colorado weather headlines over the past 12 months but other severe events, including wild temperature swings and rare mountain tornadoes, also made big news.

TOP #COwx WEATHER HEADLINES OF 2018

1. Zoo Closed After Devastating Hail Storm That Killed 2 Animals

2. Spring Fire Listed As One Of Largest Wildfires In Colorado History

3. 416 Fire Doubles In Size In Just 24 Hours; New Evacuation Orders Given

4. Cheyenne Mountain Helped Spawn Hail Storm That Pounded El Paso County

5. Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

6. Colorado Snowpack Tied For Worst Start In 33 Years

7. Denver Drops 72 Degrees In 40 Hours, Lands In All-Time Top Temp Swings

8. Two Weather Records Set At Colorado Rockies Home Opener

9. Colorado Tornado Outbreak Produces 14 Twisters In 90 Minutes

10. Two Rare, High-Altitude, Morning Tornadoes Hit Hour Apart In Colorado

11. First Tornado In 44 Years Hits Near Walden In Colorado’s North Park

12. Student’s Tweet To Professor Helps Save Dog Lost In Massive Hail Storm

13. Two Rare Overnight Heat Bursts Recorded In Colorado

14. Wild Inversion Pushed Denver’s Temperature Up 40 Degrees In 4 Hours

15. 6,500 Daily Weather Records Broken During Colorado’s 2018 Water Year

And while this is not a Colorado weather story it wasn’t too far away and the images are still amazing to look at.

16. Photogenic Wyoming Tornado Scoured Grass From Earth, Rated EF-3

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.