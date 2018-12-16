  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Rescue Mission, Maggie Long, Park County

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – A small group of teenagers from Bailey came to downtown Denver Saturday to give provisions to Denver’s homeless, which they say, were much appreciated.

MAGGIE LONG BIRTHDAY GIVEBACK 5PKG.transfer frame 525 Friends Of Murdered Park County Teen Keep Her Charitable Spirit Alive

Hannah Osincup (credit: CBS)

Maggie Long Giveback MHA RAW 01 concatenated 135216 frame 3244 Friends Of Murdered Park County Teen Keep Her Charitable Spirit Alive

(credit: CBS)

“They’ve only declined us because they already have what we were giving out,” Hannah Osincup said.

maggie long 3 from maggie long fb Friends Of Murdered Park County Teen Keep Her Charitable Spirit Alive

Maggie Long (credit: Facebook)

They were here to fulfill the wishes of their friend, 17-year-old Maggie Long, who was killed one year ago in Bailey.

MAGGIE LONG BIRTHDAY GIVEBACK 5PKG.transfer frame 704 Friends Of Murdered Park County Teen Keep Her Charitable Spirit Alive

(credit: CBS)

“By passing out socks and sandwiches to the homeless because that’s what she wanted to do on her 18th birthday,” Osincup said. Long would be 18 years old on Monday.

Long’s remains were found in her family’s burned home in December of 2017. She was expected to attend a concert at her school, but she never showed up. Maggie’s friends say this is the perfect way to remember her as they wait for justice.

maggie long 1 Friends Of Murdered Park County Teen Keep Her Charitable Spirit Alive

(credit: CBS)

“She was like the most kind and selfless person I knew and just being out here I can totally imagine her doing this,” Osincup said. “I think this is the best way to keep her spirit alive. Just to continue being good to her because that’s all she ever did.”

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s