By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – A small group of teenagers from Bailey came to downtown Denver Saturday to give provisions to Denver’s homeless, which they say, were much appreciated.

“They’ve only declined us because they already have what we were giving out,” Hannah Osincup said.

They were here to fulfill the wishes of their friend, 17-year-old Maggie Long, who was killed one year ago in Bailey.

“By passing out socks and sandwiches to the homeless because that’s what she wanted to do on her 18th birthday,” Osincup said. Long would be 18 years old on Monday.

Long’s remains were found in her family’s burned home in December of 2017. She was expected to attend a concert at her school, but she never showed up. Maggie’s friends say this is the perfect way to remember her as they wait for justice.

“She was like the most kind and selfless person I knew and just being out here I can totally imagine her doing this,” Osincup said. “I think this is the best way to keep her spirit alive. Just to continue being good to her because that’s all she ever did.”

