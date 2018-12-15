By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak shortwave passing through the region in the upper atmosphere brought some clouds overnight which made for a beautiful sunrise this morning. Check out this picture sent to me on my Facebook page.

But as we move through the day those clouds will gradually clear out and we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be a little windy from time to time, especially in the mountains and foothills along and north of Interstate 70.

We see no weather issues for the Broncos game tonight. In fact it will be very mild game (by mid-December standards in Denver) with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and warm statewide but late in the day we’ll see some clouds increase from the south as a weak area of disturbed weather passes by. That could produce a few light snow showers in the southern and central mountains by Monday morning.

