WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday morning, investigators in Woodland Park who have been looking for a missing mother for nearly two weeks updated the case. They say officers have been in touch with the Teller County Department of Human Services regarding Kelsey Berreth’s young daughter.

The girl is currently being cared for by her father, Kelsey’s fiance, Patrick Frazee. Department officials say they don’t have evidence that the baby’s safety is at risk.

Investigators started searching Frazee’s home on Friday. They continued that search on Saturday. Authorities say the search could last three days. They also say they consider her disappearance “suspicious.”

Kelsey, 29, was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day. She was reported missing Dec. 2. Frazee was the last known person to see Kelsey, according to the Woodland Park Police Chief. Frazee’s attorney has said he has been cooperating with the investigation.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.