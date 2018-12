WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Woodland Park want to find a 29-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 22. Details about Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance are not clear.

Berreth disappeared from her home in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day. Police describe her as a 5-foot-3 woman weighing 110 pounds, and she has brown hair.

Authorities say it’s unclear if she’s in danger.

If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to call 719-687-9262.