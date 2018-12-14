By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Dig out that garden hose and take advantage of the mild weather over the next week because your trees, shrubs, lawns and perennials are thirsty. Most of Colorado has been in a dry and warm stretch of weather and there’s really no relief in sight for at least the next 5-10 days.

According to Colorado State University Extension, watering during prolonged dry spells in the fall and winter is key to preventing root damage that affects the health of the entire plant.

Water only when soil and air temperatures are above 40°F with no snow cover. The extension says established large trees have a root spread that is equal to or greater than the height of the tree. Apply water to the most critical part of the root zone which lies within the tree’s dripline.

Read more from CSU Extension by clicking here.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.