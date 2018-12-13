  • CBS4On Air

Avalanche, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Loveland Pass

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Highway 6 remained closed Thursday morning after a snow slide on the east side of Loveland Pass late Wednesday.

Mx1 FS 4 Loveland Pass Remains Closed Due To Cleanup From Snow Slide

Crews from CDOT had to wait for Thursday’s sunrise to perform avalanche mitigation work along the highway.

Avalanche danger ranges from moderate to considerable across most of Colorado’s high country.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

