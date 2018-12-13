Filed Under:Children's Hospital Colorado, Michelle Obama, Pepsi Center, Tattered Cover

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised hundreds of young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Thursday. Obama, alongside Santa, read “The Night Before Christmas” to the patients, signed autographs and answered a round of questions.

One patient asked Obama if there was a movie theater in the White House.

“Yes, there is a movie theater in the white house,” Obama said.

Obama explained the color scheme of the movie theater, and even said the former president enjoyed watching movies in the theater.

Many children were given the chance to ask her any question they wanted.

“What did you get Barack Obama for Christmas?” one child asked.

“It won’t be a surprise. Because, all these (news media members) are going to write about it. But, hopefully (Barack) is not paying attention,” Obama said. “I think I am getting him a golf shirt. It is not going to be an exciting Christmas for him this year.”

Obama was primarily in Denver for part of her new book tour, “Becoming.” She attended a book signing in Denver at the Tattered Cover to a packed house before heading to the Pepsi Center for a speech.

“Just today, I was wondering what do presidents, or the White House family, do when they move out of the White House?” said Brianna Boggs, an attendee of the book signing.

Boggs was able to meet the former First Lady, something that was very special to her.

“Wow, I am really talking to Michelle Obama,” Boggs said. “I was already going to get her book. But, to get is signed, that is icing on the cake.”

