Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos suffered a 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday dropping their record to 6-7.

“I think the mood is just to bounce back,” said Davis when asked about the mood of the team. “We know we had a tough day yesterday, it definitely wasn’t what we planned on or our brand of football, so we need to bounce back.”

“We’ve been in a lot of dark places, a lot of dark games, and a lot of fights,” added Davis. “We’re never going to quit. We’re never going to give up, so we just gotta come ready to fight on Saturday.”

Davis set a career-milestone on Sunday recording his 100th tackle of the season. It’s the first time he’s reached 100 tackles in his career.

“I’ve just been focused. I had a lot of bets with B-Marsh (Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall) before the season that got me amped up and ready to go. I’ve just been blessed this entire year the whole season to be healthy and focused, and I think it’s all paying off.”

The Broncos will play the Cleveland Browns (5-6-1) on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

