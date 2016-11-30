Tonight's XML Guest: DU Hockey Coach Jim MontgomeryWatch Xfinity Monday Live on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live! Join in the fun, enjoy great food & drinks and watch all of tonight's big games on a 200 inch flatscreen.

'Frustrating For Us': Ray Talks About AFC Playoff RaceBroncos linebacker Shane Ray kicked off his “Shane’s Shoes” campaign when he joined CBS4 Broncos analyst Mark Schlereth and CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live .

Roby Hopes Luck Continues Against The PatriotsBroncos cornerback Bradley Roby has a good history against New England. That includes an interception in last season's AFC Championship game to help preserve a Broncos victory and punch their ticket to Super Bowl 50.

Broncos' Derby: 'We Have To Pile Wins On Top Of Each Other'Tight end A.J. Derby joined CBS4 for Monday’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial and talked about the Broncos offensive struggles.

Simmons Defends Kubiak's Overtime DecisionBroncos safety Justin Simmons is defending his coach's decision to go for a 62 yard field goal try in overtime.

Marshall: Broncos Striving For Home Field AdvantageThe Broncos have six games remaining, including three against AFC West opponents, and Brandon Marshall knows what possibly awaits if they win them all.

After Bye, Davis Says Broncos Will Need A 'Playoff Mentality'For Bronco Todd Davis, who was cut by the Saints early in his career, the win in New Orleans on Sunday was extra special.

Harris Jr.: Broncos No Fly Zone 'Prides Itself On Scoring'Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos picked up their first divisional win of the season with a 27-19 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Fowler: Balance 'Very Important' For Broncos OffenseThe Broncos had their best running game of the season on Monday. Wide receiver Bennie Fowler said on Xfinity Monday Live that's a critical part of their offensive game plan.

Broncos Rookie Parks: Defense Will Work To Avoid Slow StartsThe Broncos defense has come under fire for its lack of intensity starting games.

Schlereth: Picking 'Fiery' DeCamillis To Lead Broncos Makes SenseAfter suffering their first loss of the season, the Broncos are preparing for a quick turnaround as they travel to San Diego for a game Thursday night.

As Offense Improves, Marshall Says Defense 'Doing Our Thing'Brandon Marshall currently leads the team with 25 total tackles and the Broncos defense is currently 4th best in the NFL, allowing just 283.2 yards per game.