By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– Remember the cult film “Xanadu” with Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly? Now, Xanadu is a musical comedy on stage at the Garner Galleria Theater at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Just five actors play multiple characters. It can be physically challenging, especially since some of the scenes are on roller skates.

Xanadu follows the journey of a beautiful, magical Greek muse who comes down from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980. Her quest is to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time … the first roller disco.

“If Xanadu is famous for anything, it’s for having roller skates,” said Aaron Vega, actor and cast member of Xanadu.

The actors skate through eight shows a week in Denver. It is a six-month run through April 28, 2019.

“Doing the same thing for that amount of time can get a little wearing on the body,” Vega told CBS 4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Sania Killion, a physical therapist with UCHealth, stopped in to help. She was tending to the aches and pains of the Xanadu ensemble, showing them how to relieve shin splints and get a really good stretch. Killion is all about strengthening what’s weak, even the feet.

“I never thought of working out my feet. Of course, they hold you up,” said Vega.

Holding up and staying healthy for six months is the goal.

“We want to prevent any further injuries,” explained Killion.

That’s especially important with a cast of five, with each actor playing more than one character.

“There’s tap dancing and swing dancing and all sorts of crazy things happening,” said Vega.

It takes a lot of effort to keep this musical comedy rolling.

Xanadu is at the Garner Galleria Theater until April 28, 2019.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.