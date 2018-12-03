  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Littleton announced it is unsafe for residents at the Windermere Apartments to return to their homes following a devastating fire in November.

windermere apt fire transfer frame 333 Windermere Apartments Declared Uninhabitable, Tests Find Asbestos

(credit: CBS)

Fire and building officials say air quality tests and physical inspections of the senior living facility on South Datura Street showed substantial damage, enough to keep residents away for the foreseeable near future.

“While initial air testing showed no contamination, micro vac testing mandated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found asbestos clinging to surfaces such as walls, stairwells and air ducts. These areas will need to be cleaned and abated along with extensive repairs required on the elevators, ventilation and fire control systems,” officials said on Monday.

Nine of the 130 units affected are considered a total loss. The residents will be able to get the rest of their belongings in the “next few weeks.”

The city is providing $7,500 each to Love Inc. and the American Red Cross to help reimburse the organizations for the costs they endured while helping the residents with housing, food, transportation and clothing.

LINK: Littleton’s News Release On Windermere Apartments

