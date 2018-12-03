By Dillon Thomas

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 9-year-old boy in Severance was the lead in changing a law, which banned snowballs in the small town for the past decade. Dane Best successfully argued with the town council to legalize snowball fights within town limits.

Before Monday night, a town law prohibited throwing snowballs, as Mayor Don McLeod pointed out to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“(The 98-year-old law) says no missiles. And, snowballs are perceived as that,” McLeod said.

During a recent school field trip to town hall, Best learned throwing snowballs was illegal in his hometown. He admitted to breaking the law in the past, and decided he wanted to advocate for change.

“It was crazy,” Best said.

“He came home, and he was really engaged with, ‘Mom, these laws are silly,’” said Brooke Best, Dane’s mother.

“I asked my mom if I could (ask council to change the law), and she called town hall. And, she told me I had to make a speech,” Dane Best said.

So, Dane campaigned for the change he believed in. He had his classmates write letters in support to their council members. He also collected signatures on a petition. He then presented his case to the town council at their regular meeting.

They agreed to pass his motion on to a final hearing, where it was expected to pass.

“It is an outdated law. And, I want to throw a snowball without getting in trouble,” Best argued.

McLeod said the council intended to change the law to allow snowballs, while still prohibiting missiles.

“The best part of a democracy is age has nothing to do with it,” McLeod said.

“We are proud of him for taking initiative to make some change, no matter how small it may be,” said Derrick Best, Dane’s father.

Dane proudly said he would throw the first legal snowball in Severance history at his brother, Dax.

When it comes to future laws he would like to change, his parents mentioned his concerns with the current town pet policy. Current law says each household can only have three pets, which are defined as only cats and dogs. Therefore, Dane may want to advocate for looser restrictions, protecting his illegal guinea pig.

