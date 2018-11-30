BREAKING NEWSGeorge H.W. Bush, 41st President, Dies At 94
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Steve Van Zandt, Teacher Solidarity Tour, Teachrock

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– As rock ‘n’ roll royalty came to Denver, Steve Van Zandt’s stop was about much more than a concert. He wants to change the way classes are taught, with music as foundation.

“We’re trying to turn stem into steam in every single state,” said Van Zandt. “It’s more important right now to teach kids how to think instead of what to think.”

steven van zandt 10pkg frame 703 Rock N Roll Legend Wants To Use Music To Help Engage Kids In The Classroom

Steve Van Zandt (credit: CBS)

The musician and actor has made education a main focus in his life. Before every concert on his Teacher Solidarity Tour, a seminar is hosted to show local teachers how the Teachrock.org lessons work.

Teachrock.org has more than 140 lessons centered around history and allows teachers to use rock ‘n’ roll as a way to engage kids.

steven van zandt 10pkg frame 877 Rock N Roll Legend Wants To Use Music To Help Engage Kids In The Classroom

(credit: CBS)

“We give them a lot of tools and now, you use what you need to communicate, what you want to communicate to your class. We rely on their own enthusiasm to then transfer that enthusiasm to the students,” he said.

steven van zandt 10pkg frame 2066 Rock N Roll Legend Wants To Use Music To Help Engage Kids In The Classroom

(credit: CBS)

The seminars are part of a professional development workshop and teachers get an hour toward continuing education requirements. Van Zandt says kids have a tremendous amount of curiosity as long as you can interest them. He’s hoping the free online lessons will get students excited.

steven van zandt 10pkg frame 997 Rock N Roll Legend Wants To Use Music To Help Engage Kids In The Classroom

(credit: CBS)

“The arts plays on the imagination on connecting the dots and basically teaches kids how to think,” he said.

steven van zandt 10pkg frame 1706 Rock N Roll Legend Wants To Use Music To Help Engage Kids In The Classroom

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s