DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide a safe place for children and teens after school, and the holidays are no exception. Club members know that there clubs are going to be happy places during the holidays, with decorations and parties.

“You can feel the holidays when you walk into the clubs. We have holiday parties, and it’s one of our goals through the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive that we’re able to give every Boys & Girls Club kid a toy this holiday season,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The clubs need toys for ages 6-18. Popular toys include sporting equipment, science experiment kits, art activities, and books.

“Our teens are always a great need for us, and you can never go wrong with a gift card for teens, so Target, the movies, Amazon, any of those would be wonderful additions this holiday season,” Porteous explained.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have 16 clubs in some of the most economically depressed neighborhoods in the region. Those clubs fill a gap for parents who are struggling to make ends meet, including after-school care, a hot meal, homework help, and a lot of great programing. For many of these families, Christmas is an extra expense that they just can’t meet.

“The toys mean so much to our kids. For those who participate and are willing to go out and grab a gift card or a toy for our kids, it may be a simple gesture, but it really provides an overwhelming amount of joy to the receiving child,” Porteous told CBS4.

On Thursday, December 13th, CBS4 will hold a Toy Drive Collection Day. CBS4 personalities along with our friends at KOA NewsRadio and KBCO will be out at the King Soopers at Yale and Colorado from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We love to see on the Collection Day is just how big the hearts of the people of Colorado are. We really are just humbled by the community’s generosity,” Porteous said.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs is to serve the kids who need it the most.

“We’ve got three pillars that we really hinge our work on. It’s ensuring that they do well in school. It’s making sure they become leaders in their communities, and they live healthy lifestyles,” Porteous explained.

The Boys & Girls Clubs have a great track record of creating leaders in the community. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is designed to make sure all of them get a little joy this Christmas.