By Dillon Thomas

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Newly released video, obtained from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office shows the moments after Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Video obtained by CBS4 shows Chris Watts exiting his home in Frederick only hours after his wife, Shanann Watts, returned home in the early morning hours of Aug. 13.

The video, recorded by a neighbor’s security camera, shows Chris Watts walking to his truck, which at times was parked in the driveway near the garage and other times was parked on the street. In the videos from the neighbor’s security camera, Chris Watts can be seen walking in the upper left hand corner from his home to his truck or to the street.

Shortly after, he backs his truck up his driveway, and parks a portion of the bed of the truck in his garage.

As the sun slowly rises, Watts can be seen walking around his truck. Wearing jeans and a black top, Watts is seen calmly carrying items to his truck, including a red gasoline can. He placed the can in the back of his truck.

Watts is later shown getting in to his truck and pulling it forward, where the view is obstructed by a tree. Watts sits in his truck for a moment before driving north, away from his home. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told CBS4 the truck was used to transport Watts’ deceased family to the property of an oil and gas company where he worked at the time.

Rourke said Watts then placed both of his daughters in oil batteries. He also dug a shallow grave nearby and placed Shanann’s body in it.

Last week, a judge sentenced Chris Watts to three consecutive life sentences, along with two other life sentences to be carried out concurrently, in addition to 48 years for unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of the unborn child, and 12 years each for three counts of tampering with a deceased body.

A week ago more than 2,000 pages of documents were released from the investigation that included revealing texts Chris Watts exchanged with his wife.

A total of 66 video files were released on Thursday, including the video of Watts loading his truck.

