By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Law enforcement officers from Aurora and Adams County teamed up to cheer up cancer patients. They presented a number of patients with a heartfelt, handmade quilt on Tuesday.

It has become a holiday tradition. This is the third year the organization ‘Cops Fighting Cancer’ took time to visit the oncology unit at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (PSL).

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 34 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

Michael Webb from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is recovering from a stem cell transplant. He was happy to accept the handiwork.

Michael Webb (credit: CBS)

Michael Webb (credit: CBS)

“This quilt will hopefully give you some healing and strength and some warmth,” said Officer Jim Seneca with the Aurora Police Department.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 404 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

The one-of-a-kind quilts were sewn by a group of women at the Aurora Center for Active Adults.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 768 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

“We make the quilts with the feeling we’re wrapping our arms around them, we’re giving them our love,” explained Patty Hicks, coordinator for the quilters.

CBS4's Kathy Walsh interviews Aurora Police Officer Jim Seneca (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Aurora Police Officer Jim Seneca (credit: CBS)

“I visualize it like the Lord wrapping his arms around you,” said Seneca.

“Every little bit helps,” answered Webb.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 1395 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

Seneca knows. He is a 31-year cancer survivor.

“I’m just still grateful,” he said.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 1325 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

Sixteen years ago, Seneca started the group Cops Fighting Cancer. The quilts are one way the organization supports oncology patients.

Shirley Ornelas, also a patient at PSL, was happy to hear Seneca beat the disease.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 1844 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

“Maybe I’ll have that same story. I pray to God I do,” said Ornelas as she prepared to leave the hospital.

The healing quilts represent hope that you can overcome cancer. They offer comfort knowing that people care.

cops quilt cancer 5pkg frame 1819 Cops Present Healing Quilts To Cancer Patients

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Cops Fighting Cancer

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

