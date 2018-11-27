By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Law enforcement officers from Aurora and Adams County teamed up to cheer up cancer patients. They presented a number of patients with a heartfelt, handmade quilt on Tuesday.

It has become a holiday tradition. This is the third year the organization ‘Cops Fighting Cancer’ took time to visit the oncology unit at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (PSL).

Michael Webb from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is recovering from a stem cell transplant. He was happy to accept the handiwork.

“This quilt will hopefully give you some healing and strength and some warmth,” said Officer Jim Seneca with the Aurora Police Department.

The one-of-a-kind quilts were sewn by a group of women at the Aurora Center for Active Adults.

“We make the quilts with the feeling we’re wrapping our arms around them, we’re giving them our love,” explained Patty Hicks, coordinator for the quilters.

“I visualize it like the Lord wrapping his arms around you,” said Seneca.

“Every little bit helps,” answered Webb.

Seneca knows. He is a 31-year cancer survivor.

“I’m just still grateful,” he said.

Sixteen years ago, Seneca started the group Cops Fighting Cancer. The quilts are one way the organization supports oncology patients.

Shirley Ornelas, also a patient at PSL, was happy to hear Seneca beat the disease.

“Maybe I’ll have that same story. I pray to God I do,” said Ornelas as she prepared to leave the hospital.

The healing quilts represent hope that you can overcome cancer. They offer comfort knowing that people care.

LINK: Cops Fighting Cancer

