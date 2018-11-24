By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year where Christmas tree lots start popping up all over the city, but one in downtown Denver is a little different. The money spent there helps educate Denver students.

Along a busy stretch of Broadway, DCIS Fairmont parents and students are getting into the holiday spirit.

“We do this because it’s the biggest fundraiser that we have all year, and we use the money to help our teachers with their out of pocket expenses,” said PTA President Dana Davis.

They’re selling trees on a lot off of 2nd Avenue and Broadway to raise that money and then some. They also want to fund a music program for their school and put lights in the staff parking lot.

“Because right now when it’s pitch dark, they walk out into pitch black,” said Davis.

They’ve done this every year for the past five years, but this time they are a little ambitious. They are hoping to raise $10,000.

“As we know education funding is not where it should be,” Davis said.

There isn’t a lot of overhead. The lot is donated to them and the trees come fresh from North Carolina at cost.

“You’re doing a great thing for these kids that you probably see running around through the lot.”

They are open until Dec.16. If you need a tree, feel free to stop by the lot on 2nd Ave. and Broadway.

