Filed Under:Christmas Tree Lot, Christmas Trees, DCIS Fairmont, Denver Public Schools, Local TV

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year where Christmas tree lots start popping up all over the city, but one in downtown Denver is a little different. The money spent there helps educate Denver students.

tree lot elementary 5pkg transfer frame 84 DPS Parents & Students Sell Christmas Trees As Part Of Ambitious Goal

(credit: CBS)

Along a busy stretch of Broadway, DCIS Fairmont parents and students are getting into the holiday spirit.

“We do this because it’s the biggest fundraiser that we have all year, and we use the money to help our teachers with their out of pocket expenses,” said PTA President Dana Davis.

tree lot elementary 5pkg transfer frame 204 DPS Parents & Students Sell Christmas Trees As Part Of Ambitious Goal

(credit: CBS)

They’re selling trees on a lot off of 2nd Avenue and Broadway to raise that money and then some. They also want to fund a music program for their school and put lights in the staff parking lot.

tree lot elementary 5pkg transfer frame 504 DPS Parents & Students Sell Christmas Trees As Part Of Ambitious Goal

(credit: CBS)

“Because right now when it’s pitch dark, they walk out into pitch black,” said Davis.

They’ve done this every year for the past five years, but this time they are a little ambitious. They are hoping to raise $10,000.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

tree lot elementary 5pkg transfer frame 1014 DPS Parents & Students Sell Christmas Trees As Part Of Ambitious Goal

(credit: CBS)

“As we know education funding is not where it should be,” Davis said.

There isn’t a lot of overhead. The lot is donated to them and the trees come fresh from North Carolina at cost.

“You’re doing a great thing for these kids that you probably see running around through the lot.”

tree lot elementary 5pkg transfer frame 1314 DPS Parents & Students Sell Christmas Trees As Part Of Ambitious Goal

(credit: CBS)

They are open until Dec.16. If you need a tree, feel free to stop by the lot on 2nd Ave. and Broadway.

LINK: DCIS Fairmont School

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s