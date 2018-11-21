  • CBS4On Air

Benson Pulikkottil, Highlands Ranch, Lily Daniali, Randy Kluber, Swedish Medical Center

By Kathy Walsh

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A father of two from Highlands Ranch is particularly grateful this Thanksgiving for the team at Swedish Medical Center. Randy Kluber suffered a serious leg injury in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving last year.

Randy Kluber

Randy Kluber (credit: CBS)

Kluber said recovery has had its ups and downs. He has endured many surgeries and complications, including infections, but he said the staff at Swedish never gave up on him.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 330 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

“You know, every day, it’s just a little bit better,” Kluber told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Kluber is grateful to be limping along. His last 12 months have been far from a walk in the park.
“It’s been a roller coaster for me,” said Kluber.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 420 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: Randy Kluber)

On Thanksgiving evening, 2017, Kluber rode away from a family dinner in Evergreen on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was three blocks from his Highlands Ranch home.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 652 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: Randy Kluber)

“And the next thing I know is I’m hearing a crunch and I’m in the air,” he said.

Kluber was hit by a car and thrown from his bike. The bones in his right leg snapped and had to be reconstructed- twice. And he had a large, open wound.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 926 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

“Initially, I thought I was going to end up losing this leg,” Kluber said.

“Oh, what a difference a year makes,” Kluber remarked as Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, a plastic micro-vascular surgeon, took a look at Kluber’s leg.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 1016 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: Randy Kluber)

A flap of skin and tissue had been transplanted from Kluber’s thigh to cover the open wound.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 2335 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

“The blood vessels going into this tissue were sewn to his native blood vessels,” explained Pulikkottil.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 1292 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

The husband/wife team of plastic micro-vascular surgeons, Pulikkottil and Dr. Lily Daniali, attached the flap at Swedish.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 1995 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

“They do amazing things here, absolutely amazing,” said Kluber.

In all, he has had 12 surgeries over 12 months. Every day he gives thanks for the doctors and staff who got him back on his feet.

swedish patient thanks 5pkg frame 2211 Motorcyclist Thankful For Surgeons, Staff Who Saved His Leg

(credit: CBS)

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

