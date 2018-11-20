By Jeff Todd

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – There aren’t any classes at Fredrick High School this week, but kids are still filling the hallways around the auditorium. There’s work to be done.

“Right now we are taking apart our big staircases which are two-thirds of our set because we need to flip them around,” said Fredrick High Senior Kelsea Sibold.

Frederick High School won the honor of presenting at the Colorado Thespian Conference at Bellco Theater. The school’s rendition of “Newsies” has been picked as one of the best musicals in the state.

The students get to put on the play one more time at the conference in December.

“We’re the first musical in the district to have won this honor. We sold out our last night, which is a pretty big deal,” said Dallin Lyon, a Senior. He play the lead as Jack Kelly.

Both Lyon and Sibold said the show wouldn’t be possible without support from its community, but they need help raising more money.

LINK: Frederick Musical Theatre Fundraiser

“December 6, we have an afternoon performance for middle schoolers and then for high schoolers that night,” Lyon said.

They need to rebuild. Volunteers have been helping adjust the set, and even paint new backdrops, but they need more money to afford microphones and stage infrastructure for the professional venue.

“Everybody is here because they want this show to be good, and they want to make sure we succeed,” Sibold said. “We’re just really grateful to Colorado Thespian for this opportunity and we’re really excited to show the state what we’ve got in little Fredrick, Colorado.”

