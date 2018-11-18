  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – It looked like a wardrobe trunk exploded at Denver’s Civic Center Park on Sunday.

“People in the community gather winter items, scarves, hats, gloves, and place them in the trees at Civic Center Park,” said Nicole Uriona.

take this keep warm 5pkg transfer frame 106 Take This & Keep Warm Helps Denver Homeless During Bitter Cold Nights

The clothes hanging from the trees were just part of an effort by Nicole to keep the homeless warm this winter.

“It originated with a Facebook post of people doing it out east. People putting tags on items saying I am not lost. If you find me and are stuck in the cold use me to keep warm,” Nicole said.

take this keep warm 5pkg transfer frame 756 Take This & Keep Warm Helps Denver Homeless During Bitter Cold Nights

It’s called, “Take This and Keep Warm.” It’s an event that gives homeless individuals warm clothing as the weather turns cold.

She’s organized it each year for the past four years. This year is the biggest one yet.

take this keep warm 5pkg transfer frame 156 Take This & Keep Warm Helps Denver Homeless During Bitter Cold Nights

“We started with about 10 friends just putting little scarves, but now it has just magnified into this.”

This year they were able to give out personal hygiene products, too. She knows how tough it can be for the homeless in winter because her father was homeless.

take this keep warm 5pkg transfer frame 456 Take This & Keep Warm Helps Denver Homeless During Bitter Cold Nights

“You know these people, it’s hard to line up at the shelter to get these items. This is an easy way they can start” she said.

Sadly, Nicole’s dad died in 2016 from hypothermia. That’s why now she dedicates this event in his memory. The event has grown well beyond her expectations and she’s just thankful that she is able to give back.

take this keep warm 5pkg transfer frame 966 Take This & Keep Warm Helps Denver Homeless During Bitter Cold Nights

“It’s really cool because it like helps keep someone else warm in his honor.”

Take This and Keep Warm hopes to keep growing. If you want to help them head to https://www.denvertakethisandkeepwarm.com

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

