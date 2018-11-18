By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – It looked like a wardrobe trunk exploded at Denver’s Civic Center Park on Sunday.

“People in the community gather winter items, scarves, hats, gloves, and place them in the trees at Civic Center Park,” said Nicole Uriona.

The clothes hanging from the trees were just part of an effort by Nicole to keep the homeless warm this winter.

“It originated with a Facebook post of people doing it out east. People putting tags on items saying I am not lost. If you find me and are stuck in the cold use me to keep warm,” Nicole said.

It’s called, “Take This and Keep Warm.” It’s an event that gives homeless individuals warm clothing as the weather turns cold.

She’s organized it each year for the past four years. This year is the biggest one yet.

“We started with about 10 friends just putting little scarves, but now it has just magnified into this.”

This year they were able to give out personal hygiene products, too. She knows how tough it can be for the homeless in winter because her father was homeless.

“You know these people, it’s hard to line up at the shelter to get these items. This is an easy way they can start” she said.

Sadly, Nicole’s dad died in 2016 from hypothermia. That’s why now she dedicates this event in his memory. The event has grown well beyond her expectations and she’s just thankful that she is able to give back.

“It’s really cool because it like helps keep someone else warm in his honor.”

Take This and Keep Warm hopes to keep growing. If you want to help them head to https://www.denvertakethisandkeepwarm.com

