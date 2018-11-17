Filed Under:20th Street, Curtis Street, Gloria Hoffer, Holiday Meal, Local TV, Volunteer
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Every Saturday for 20 years, a Denver woman has taken over a downtown street corner and provided a meal for those in need.

“She has a servant’s heart,” said volunteer Chris Rivera of Gloria Hoffer.

homeless feeding volunteer 5pkg transfer frame 0 It Isnt About You: Volunteer Has Helped Homeless For 20 Years

(credit: CBS)

For 12 years Chris has been out here helping Gloria take care of those in need.

“The homeless, they don’t have too much that they can count on, but every Saturday, they know at least that they can get a meal if they show up on this corner,” he said.

Twenty years ago Gloria began handing out sack lunches in the area near 20th and Curtis Streets to feed the homeless.

homeless feeding volunteer 5pkg transfer frame 706 It Isnt About You: Volunteer Has Helped Homeless For 20 Years

(credit: CBS)

“We started out with burritos and we’ve gone to biscuits and gravy and then cereal and then hot chocolate and coffee,” she said.

The idea came to Gloria one day when her, then young, song said he was bored.

“I taught him that this isn’t about you, it’s about helping others. So I got him out here, and he grew up doing this.”

homeless feeding volunteer 5pkg transfer frame 836 It Isnt About You: Volunteer Has Helped Homeless For 20 Years

Gloria Hoffer (credit: CBS)

She calls it her personal ministry. Much of the food is provided out of her own pocket, but it’s not just food.

“Whatever they needed we tried to get it to them, you know clothes, whatever they need, and we’re out here to help them,” she said. “We’re not judging them. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m just here to help them.”

homeless feeding volunteer 5pkg transfer frame 1779 It Isnt About You: Volunteer Has Helped Homeless For 20 Years

(credit: CBS)

For Gloria and volunteers like Chris, it’s about more than giving out food.

“I hope what they get out of this is that they are loved. To know that they can stop for a minute and know that God loves me.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

