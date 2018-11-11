Filed Under:Colorado Snow Totals, Denver Snow, November Snowstorm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Here are some of the most recent snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service.

13 Latest Snow Totals From Around Colorado

CBS4 Weather Watcher Steve Lohr reported 4″ of snow before sunrise in Niwot.

TOTALS AS OF 9:45 AM

SW Boulder – 6.3″
Jamestown – 5.6″
Niwot – 5.2″
Hygiene – 5.1″
Nederland – 5.0″
Allenspark – 5.0″
Longmont – 4.3″
N. Conifer – 4.2″
Berthoud – 4.0″
Tiny Town – 4.0″
Fort Collins – 3.7″
Erie – 3.5″
Nunn – 3.5″
Severance – 3.5″
Loveland – 3.2″
Lafayette – 3.0″
Estes Park – 3.0″
W. Denver – 3.0″
SE Evergreen – 2.4″
Virginia Dale – 2.1″
CBS4 – 2.0″
Lakewood – 2.0″
Fort Lupton – 2.0″
NW Colorado Springs – 2.0″
Arvada – 2.0″
Greeley – 2.0″
Morrison – 2.0″
Englewood/DU Area – 2.0″
Gross Reservoir – 2.0″
SW Colorado Springs – 2.0″
The Pinery – 1.8″
Maysville – 1.8″
Westminster – 1.6″
Northglenn – 1.5″
Wheat Ridge – 1.5″
Pueblo West – 1.5″
Peterson AFB – 1.4″
Falcon – 1.4″
Manitou Springs – 1.3″
S. Aurora – 1.1″
Elizabeth – 1.0″
Evans – 1.0″
Cheesman Reservoir – 0.5″
Beverly Hills – 0.5″

14 Latest Snow Totals From Around Colorado

(credit: Cristiana Smith in Greeley)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

