By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Here are some of the most recent snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service.

TOTALS AS OF 9:45 AM

SW Boulder – 6.3″

Jamestown – 5.6″

Niwot – 5.2″

Hygiene – 5.1″

Nederland – 5.0″

Allenspark – 5.0″

Longmont – 4.3″

N. Conifer – 4.2″

Berthoud – 4.0″

Tiny Town – 4.0″

Fort Collins – 3.7″

Erie – 3.5″

Nunn – 3.5″

Severance – 3.5″

Loveland – 3.2″

Lafayette – 3.0″

Estes Park – 3.0″

W. Denver – 3.0″

SE Evergreen – 2.4″

Virginia Dale – 2.1″

CBS4 – 2.0″

Lakewood – 2.0″

Fort Lupton – 2.0″

NW Colorado Springs – 2.0″

Arvada – 2.0″

Greeley – 2.0″

Morrison – 2.0″

Englewood/DU Area – 2.0″

Gross Reservoir – 2.0″

SW Colorado Springs – 2.0″

The Pinery – 1.8″

Maysville – 1.8″

Westminster – 1.6″

Northglenn – 1.5″

Wheat Ridge – 1.5″

Pueblo West – 1.5″

Peterson AFB – 1.4″

Falcon – 1.4″

Manitou Springs – 1.3″

S. Aurora – 1.1″

Elizabeth – 1.0″

Evans – 1.0″

Cheesman Reservoir – 0.5″

Beverly Hills – 0.5″

