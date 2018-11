CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Outlets at Castle Rock are preparing to light their Christmas tree on Saturday night. It follows a two hour-long concert.

The tree arrived last week, and Santa’s elves have been busy decorating.

Country music singers Tyler Rich and Dylan Schneider will kick off the celebration, which are free to the public. Santa himself will light the 55-foot tree covered in 8,000 bulbs.

Food trucks will also be on site. The fun starts at 5 p.m.