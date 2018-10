CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Outlets at Castle Rock got a jump start on the holiday season by hoisting up a 55-foot white fir tree on Wednesday.

The tree was pulled out of its carrier covered in snow.

It will be decorated with more than 8,000 lights and 500 ornaments.

The tree lighting is set for Nov. 10 complete with a concert.

The outlets plan on also celebrating Halloween with a party Wednesday night.