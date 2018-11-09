  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning of unusually high avalanche potential in parts of the high country due to the recent heavy snow.

The CAIC is advising users of the backcountry to avoid wind-loaded north, northeast and east-facing slopes in both the northern and central mountains.

caic avalanche 12nats transfer frame 270 Daily Avalanches Being Reported In Backcountry Of Northern Mountains

(credit: CBS)

They say generally safer conditions exist in the southern mountains and on south-facing slopes of the northern and central mountains.

The CAIC reports at least one human-triggered avalanche has occurred every day since Nov. 1 in the northern mountains of Colorado. Several close calls have also been reported.

caic avalanche 12nats transfer frame 0 Daily Avalanches Being Reported In Backcountry Of Northern Mountains

(credit: CBS)

Conditions in the northern mountains are described as being like mid-winter due to the recent heavy snowfall.

Read more about the current conditions in this report from the CAIC.

