By Michael Abeyta

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At the soon-to-close White Fence Farm in Lakewood, there’s plenty to do and see while you wait for one last chicken dinner, including checking out an old rail car behind the restaurant called the Depot.

“We get bigger crowds here than any other place in the world for all I know,” said Edward Sargent, the President of the Platte Valley & Western Railroad. “We get 100 to 300 (visitors) a night. Mostly families.”

The Platte Valley and Western Railroad is a club dedicated to teaching Coloradans about the history of the railroad in our state by building model train sets.

“Colorado’s history is largely based on railroads. They don’t teach that stuff in schools,” Edwards said.

The club has been around since 1983, but they weren’t always located in Lakewood. For 35 years they were located in Union Station.

That is until the recent renovation. Edward says that was a tough time for the club.

“They said we could stay forever until they told us that we couldn’t stay forever then we basically had two days to deconstruct everything which was done with a tractor.”

The trains, some of the track and buildings were saved, but the club had to start from scratch for the most part. They’ve been rebuilding for three years at White Fence Farm, then they got more bad news, the restaurant is closing. They once again have to find a home.

“We’re looking for a place at least one thousand square feet with immediate occupancy.”

Finding a place that big with lots of foot traffic at an affordable price is tough. Edward says when they find a place they will rebuild all over again, and that’s why he got into this hobby.

“We join because the layout is not complete. It’s a chance to learn.”

If you know of a place the Platte Valley and Western can move email the club at newhome@pvwrr.org.

