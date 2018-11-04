By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – A 5K in Stapleton’s Central Park honored a special little boy whose life was cut short this spring by a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

“He was just a joyful, happy, healthy kid,” said Jill Morin, remembering her five-year-old son Luke.

She said he was like any little boy his age and that he especially loved cars and hot wheels.

“Sweet, kind, someone who when he was 40 I would still call him my baby boy,” said Luke’s father Cam. “I used to look at Luke and think, ‘He’s meant for something special.”

This spring Luke was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and aggressive tumor at the base of his brain. It’s only found in children, and there is no cure.

Two weeks after his diagnosis, Luke was gone.

“I look at a 5-year-old boy walking down the street, and the pain is palpable, and it will never go away,” Cam said.

Nearly 1,000 people showed up to Central Park in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood to participate in a 5K in Luke’s honor.

“It makes me feel good. It truly is a bright spot in humanity as far as I’m concerned,” said Cam.

All proceeds from the 5K as well as the bake sale organized by Luke’s sister, Phebe, will go to find a cure for this terrible disease.

“Jill and I can make a difference and that our daughter Phebe can make a difference and that we can help other families and other little boys and girls not have to experience what we have over the last six months,” said Cam.

“He had to do some horrible things, tests and radiation and if he was brave enough to endure the things he endured, then I can get up and do this,” said Jill.

