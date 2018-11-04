  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMNFL Football/Houston at Denver
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2013 Floods, Glen Haven, Glen Haven Town Hall, Larimer County, Local TV

By Dillon Thomas

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More than five years after record flooding made its way through the small town of Glen Haven, residents celebrated the completion of their final restoration project, the town hall.

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 1729 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

At the grand opening of their new town hall, residents thanked the community for their donations, as well as CBS4 viewers for offering their time to help build the structure.

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 1069 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

The original town hall was located along a river, which claimed the building during the 2013 floods.

“2013 devastated Glen Haven,” said Steve Childs, a resident. “We lost 26 houses, seven of the nine businesses that were here, all of the roads, and all of the bridges.”

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 589 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

Once most of those structures and roadways were replaced, residents turned their focus to rebuilding the town hall. With a population of roughly 400 people, Glen Haven does not receive tax revenue. Therefore, funding for the rebuilding project of town hall was left to fundraising and labor hours donated.

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 709 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

“Once the sleeves were rolled up, the shovels came out, the hammers came out, people started seeing what they could accomplish,” Childs said. “There was no stopping (volunteers.)”

The community raised a lot of the money themselves through donations. Larger donations were also made by outside foundations.

Volunteer Project Manager Jake Shimon, a resident, also applauded CBS4 viewers for helping make the new town hall a reality. Thanks to a story in March by CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann, Glen Haven was given an extra boost in their efforts.

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 829 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

“The last broadcast we had on CBS4 encouraged people to step up, and send donations,” Shimon said. “But, also, we had two contractors that stepped up.”

The project cost more than $600,000 to complete, including purchase of the property.

After five years of rebuilding their community, some residents said the completion of the town hall was the final touch to move on from the floods of 2013.

glen have rebuild 10looklive transfer frame 2659 Glen Haven Town Hall Rebuilt, Thanks CBS4 Viewers For Help

(credit: CBS)

“The bonds in the community are tighter than they ever were before,” Childs said. “(I am) happy to be together, and happy to have a place to be together.”

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Many of the pieces from the old town hall were salvaged and used in the new structure. Restored items included windows from the old building.

“I think the message here is, no matter what befalls a community, tragedy or natural disaster, there is a way through it,” Childs told CBS4 reporter Dillon Thomas. “All you can do is link arms, put your differences aside, get together and work. And, it has been the most gratifying thing of my life.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s