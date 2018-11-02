By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pitkin County Sheriff tweeted that C-DOT plans to close Independence Pass at 7 p.m. Friday night ahead of two weekend snowstorms.

The 12-thousand foot pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen.

Officials plan to reopen the roadway sometime Saturday morning if weather allows.

Independence Pass historically closes for the season sometime during the early to mid part of November.

ALERT: @ColoradoDOT will CLOSE Independence Pass (Hwy 82 east of Aspen) TONIGHT at 7pm until Saturday morning due to expected inclement weather. #independencepass #Hwy82 #cowx pic.twitter.com/1F2Bus1lv3 — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) November 2, 2018

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.