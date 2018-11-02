  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pitkin County Sheriff tweeted that C-DOT plans to close Independence Pass at 7 p.m. Friday night ahead of two weekend snowstorms.

The 12-thousand foot pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen.

independence pass Snow Forecast Prompts Closure Of Independence Pass

(credit: CBS)

Officials plan to reopen the roadway sometime Saturday morning if weather allows.

Independence Pass historically closes for the season sometime during the early to mid part of November.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

