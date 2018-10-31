By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – It would be horrible for a child to have to spend Halloween in the hospital, unless it’s Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC). On Wednesday, the staff there made sure the patients got to celebrate with candy and costumes.

They held what they call “Reverse Trick or Treating.”

“I’m a llamacorn,” said Faith. The young patient was a colorful llamacorn. Faith rocked her costume. She said she loves Halloween for the candy.

“And I get to hang out with my friends,” she said.

But not this year. Faith is in the hospital, so the hospital brought Halloween to her.

At RMHC, every hour on the hour, employees in all sorts of outfits hit the halls to visit patients.

Senior VP, Will Smitham was a peanut butter sandwich.

“We obviously want to do everything we can do to help them experience the same holiday as their friends,” he said.

That meant cheering up Jayden who called out “Happy Halloween.” They even had treats for Lou dressed as a mini ‘Jason’ wielding a mini machete.

“We’ve got a skull ring that matches your outfit,” said a hospital staffer.

“Any little thing that we can do to bring a smile to their face that’s what we’re shooting for,” explained Smitham.

Creative costumes helped, including Cruella de Vil and Dalamations in pediatrics and the operating room team of Minions.

This was the first year this special Halloween was hospital-wide, but it was such fun, it’s sure to become an annual favorite.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.