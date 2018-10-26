By Dillon Thomas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The founder of the iconic Colorado dining institution White Fence Farm told CBS4 he was heartbroken to learn his old business was closing its doors.

“I am deeply saddened that this happened. But, I am grateful that we were able, through the years, to create memories for those in the Denver area,” Wilson said. “I hope they will hold on to those memories.”

Wilson once lived on the farm, which is located along Jewell Street in Lakewood. His grandparents purchased it after World War II.

“I grew up on the farm, and have many happy memories of playing on the farm,” Wilson said. “A lot has changed in Denver since I was a young boy.”

Charlie Wilson told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he recently learned the company that purchased White Fence Farm in 2014 was closing the restaurant’s doors by the end of 2018.

Signs on the company’s property boast of its 45 year history, and serving more than 5 million chicken dinners since opening.

The announcement of the closure took many by shock, including Wilson. Some took to social media to express their disappointment in the closure, while sharing memories of playing and eating on the property.

While Wilson wouldn’t comment further on the business details of the company’s closure, he did tell CBS4 he understood the reasoning for a company being forced in to closing.

“I do realize change happens, and things can’t stay as they were,” Wilson said. “We have to move on.”

