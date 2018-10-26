By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The goal is to fill this Mayflower truck and if they can fill it to the brim then they will be able to help 500 Military families in need.

“We sincerely want to fill that truck,” said Linda Olson who started the Fill the Mayflower event 12 years ago.

The Mount Rosa chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) made a large donation Friday.

“They have donated in the past, but they just knocked my block off with the amount of food that they donated,” said Linda.

“We are extremely grateful to our military for what they’ve done,” said Louetta Smith with the D.A.R.

Louetta says these donations send an important message to the families of those serving our country.

“Keep in mind that you’re not forgotten, keep in mind that there are those that are just so grateful and we are there for you.”

The donated Mayflower truck may be set up in the parking lot of the Safeway off Buckley and Mississippi, but you can also give by going inside the store.

“They buy it, they drop it off with us, we take it to the Mayflower and we package it up,” said Linda.

Everyone coming together to make sure the needs of our Military families are met.

“There’s always military, always in harm’s way and as long as they are in harm’s way we are going to be there for them,” said Louetta.

If you don’t have any nonperishable food to donate, you can get Turkey Bucks at checkout. These go towards complete boxed meals for families to enjoy a holiday dinner.

This will be the 12th year for Homefront Heroes’ Fill the Mayflower collection event. They will be at the Safeway on Buckley and Mississippi Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting nonperishable food items.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.