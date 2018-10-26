  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Colorado State Beekeepers' Association, Honeybees, Honeycomb, Local TV, Ray Story
(credit: City of Arvada)

By Michael Abeyta

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Ray Story will tell you all about bees.

“Honeybees are very docile,” he says. “They are just very very gentle.”

arvada bees 5pkg frame 96 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

Ray Story examines the hive (credit: CBS)

He’s a beekeeper and the Education Outreach person for the Colorado State Beekeepers’ Association. So when they city of Arvada found a hollow tree full of bees, they called the right person.

arvada bees 5pkg frame 366 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: CBS)

“They gave me a call on Wednesday and I went out there and we pretty much secured it took some of the stuff out some of the bees etcetera. We had to come back the next day and finish the job.”

arvada bees 5pkg frame 1197 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: City of Arvada)

This this is a feral hive. It’s when some bees find an old abandoned honeycomb, and just decide to move in.

img 5764 copy Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: City of Arvada)

“It’s like college guys… ‘Ooooh furnished apartment!’”

arvada bees 5pkg frame 1737 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: CBS)

The City may have found them just in the nick of time. Bees need about five gallons of honey to survive the winter. This hive only had two ounces.

arvada bees 5pkg frame 657 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

Ray Story (credit: CBS)

According to Ray that’s not uncommon, “The majority of feral hives don’t make it through the winter.”

He knows they faced certain doom if they would have remained undiscovered.

img 5762 copy Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: City of Arvada)

“They would have perished without our intervention so they are fortunate that the tree was cut down and we went out and got them.”

Now the bees are part of the Story colony and he’s going to make sure they make it through the winter.

arvada bees 5pkg frame 1047 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: CBS)

“They will have a good life. They will be re-homed and nursed throughout the winter.”

That’s just fine by him, “We totally love having any bees that we can find.”

arvada bees 5pkg frame 747 Bees Discovered In Hollow Tree Get Second Chance At Better Life

(credit: City of Arvada)

Honeybees are having a hard time surviving these days so Ray says if you see a hive somewhere it shouldn’t be, don’t kill the bees, call a bee removal expert like him.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s