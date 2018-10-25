  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

By Dillon Thomas

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– An Air Force veteran and his wife are the recipients of a home renovation, free of expenses, thanks to their friends, neighbors and The Home Depot.

Jim and Isabel Porth, residents of Windsor, were given an interior home makeover. The renovation included completely remodeling a bathroom, bedroom and living room.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 1083 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

The Porth family moved to the home in 1973 and watched it age over time.

“The carpet had been down 30 years,” Jim Porth said.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 1289 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

Thanks to a Home Depot location in north Fort Collins, the home was renovated free of charge.

The Porths said they did not expect such a large gift, saying they only asked for a small area to be fixed.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 495 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

“We just wanted a shower in our bathroom, and then all this came about,” Isabel Porth said.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 15 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

Dozens of volunteers with The Home Depot Foundation filled the home for two days, in order to complete the project. New flooring, appliances and closet space were added to their original wish list.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 315 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

“You can already see it in their faces, they are so ecstatic that we are here,” said Home Depot’s Frank Villafuerte.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 1939 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

Frank Villafuerte (credit: CBS)

“I think it is a great example of a community coming together,” said Robbie Doman, commander of American Legion Post 109 of Windsor.

Volunteers said they were happy to take part in the renovation, and to help a veteran with a project of this size.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 1479 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

“We just want to celebrate their service,” Villafuerte said.

The Porths said they were grateful for the team which helped them, and applauded the work that was done.

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 1423 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

“The community is great,” Jim Porth said.

“We just feel really humble. Because, I know there is someone out there who deserves it more than we do,” Isabel Porth said. “We are very blessed, and very appreciative.”

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 838 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

vets home renovation 6pkg frame 2015 Air Force Veteran, Wife Get Home Makeover After 45 Years

(credit: CBS)

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

