By Dillon Thomas

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– An Air Force veteran and his wife are the recipients of a home renovation, free of expenses, thanks to their friends, neighbors and The Home Depot.

Jim and Isabel Porth, residents of Windsor, were given an interior home makeover. The renovation included completely remodeling a bathroom, bedroom and living room.

The Porth family moved to the home in 1973 and watched it age over time.

“The carpet had been down 30 years,” Jim Porth said.

Thanks to a Home Depot location in north Fort Collins, the home was renovated free of charge.

The Porths said they did not expect such a large gift, saying they only asked for a small area to be fixed.

“We just wanted a shower in our bathroom, and then all this came about,” Isabel Porth said.

Dozens of volunteers with The Home Depot Foundation filled the home for two days, in order to complete the project. New flooring, appliances and closet space were added to their original wish list.

“You can already see it in their faces, they are so ecstatic that we are here,” said Home Depot’s Frank Villafuerte.

“I think it is a great example of a community coming together,” said Robbie Doman, commander of American Legion Post 109 of Windsor.

Volunteers said they were happy to take part in the renovation, and to help a veteran with a project of this size.

“We just want to celebrate their service,” Villafuerte said.

The Porths said they were grateful for the team which helped them, and applauded the work that was done.

“The community is great,” Jim Porth said.

“We just feel really humble. Because, I know there is someone out there who deserves it more than we do,” Isabel Porth said. “We are very blessed, and very appreciative.”

