Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Secretary of State, Early Voting, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters are already returning those mail-in ballots and casting ballots at early voting centers.

mail in ballots sent out 12vo frame 330 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

The Secretary of State’s Office told CBS4 that 159,312 ballots have already been returned.

polling centers open 12vo frame 224 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

Early voting centers opened on Monday morning across Colorado. Monday was also the first day that election officials could begin counting General Election ballots that have been sent in.

Hundreds of thousands of voters have received their 2018 ballots in the mail which were sent out last week.

polling centers open 12vo frame 912 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

Election Day is Nov. 6.

RELATED: Campaign 2018 Section | Colorado Secretary of State

The election’s office asks residents to do their research, fill out the ballot and return it before Election Day on Nov. 6.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

polling centers open 12vo frame 1523 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

mail in ballots sent out 12vo frame 1161 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

WATCH: Secretary of State Wayne Williams Newsmaker Interview

There are several polling places and voting centers around the state, and people can vote at their county clerk’s office.

mail in ballots sent out 12vo frame 831 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

Coloradans can view sample ballots for where they live.

LINK: Sample Ballot

mail in ballots sent out 12vo frame 1715 Voters Casting Ballots By Mail, At Early Voting Centers

(credit: CBS)

More than 400,000 ballots will be sent out in Denver alone. For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s