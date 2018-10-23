DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters are already returning those mail-in ballots and casting ballots at early voting centers.

The Secretary of State’s Office told CBS4 that 159,312 ballots have already been returned.

Early voting centers opened on Monday morning across Colorado. Monday was also the first day that election officials could begin counting General Election ballots that have been sent in.

Hundreds of thousands of voters have received their 2018 ballots in the mail which were sent out last week.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

The election’s office asks residents to do their research, fill out the ballot and return it before Election Day on Nov. 6.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

WATCH: Secretary of State Wayne Williams Newsmaker Interview

There are several polling places and voting centers around the state, and people can vote at their county clerk’s office.

Coloradans can view sample ballots for where they live.

More than 400,000 ballots will be sent out in Denver alone. For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.