Campaign 2018
Sponsored By
Reality Check: Super PAC Ads vs. Those Paid For By CandidatesWith all the political ads airing, it’s easy to confuse super PAC ads with those paid for by the candidates themselves.
Reality Check: Jared Polis Tax Returns At Question By Republican Governor's AssociationDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis is one of the wealthiest members of congress and has spent $18.6 million on his bid for governor so far.
FBI Trains Colorado Politicians On How To Avoid Becoming 'Fake News'For the first time ever, the FBI is training political candidates in Colorado how to spot people who may want to hijack their identity and spread misinformation.
Colorado Sun Starts Digital OperationsThe Colorado Sun went online Monday morning, it's the latest example of how digital journalism is thriving in Colorado.
'War Games, Election-Style': Colorado's County Clerks Prepare For Election NightCounty clerks from across Colorado gathered to prepare for election night, specifically focusing on cyber security and hackers that may complicate results.
Homeland Security Head: Colorado Tops U.S. In Vote SecurityDozens of Colorado state and local elections officials are participating in cyber security and other exercises to reinforce the state's voting status as among the most secure in the nation ahead of the November midterm elections.
Colorado One Of Several States Voting On Legislative RedistrictingThe task of drawing new boundaries for thousands of federal and state legislative districts is still about three years away, yet the political battle over redistricting already is playing out in this year's midterm elections.
Colorado Voters Have Big Choice To Make On Transportation FundingTwo transportation funding measures will be on the November ballot in Colorado this year.
Reality Check: Environmental Group Takes Aim At Mike CoffmanColorado’s Congressional District 6 is one of the most competitive in the country.
USPS Preparing To Send 3.5 Million Ballots To Voters Before Election DayThe United States Postal Service is getting ahead of the ball and thinking about Election Day on Nov. 6. It expects a record number of ballots to hit mailboxes this fall.
Golden Voters To Decide Whether Voting Age Should Be Lowered To 16The City of Golden could become the first in Colorado to lower the voting age to 16 years old.
Abortion Rights: Where Polis, Stapleton Stand On Roe v. WadeTurnover on the U.S. Supreme court has put abortion rights at the forefront in this year's elections.