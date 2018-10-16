By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly $3 million is jump-starting a shift in how mental health services are administered to Colorado’s youth.

“I had to prove how sick I was in order to get the care I needed,” said Cora Galpern who has gone from patient to advocate. “I struggled most severely with an eating disorder. I was also struggling with depression and anxiety.”

Galpern says the system right now is set up to triage and only treat ‘the sickest of the sick.’

“If people told me your heart drops three more beats, or you lose two more pounds we’re going to have to hospitalize you. Those became goals for me. My goal was then let me get my heartbeat down three beats. I need to prove this is all that matters to me so that I can prove that I matter to you,” she said.

Now, the Colorado Attorney General’s office is spending millions to inspire change. It’s partnered with the pediatric experts, government agencies and Children’s Hospital in Aurora to create programs that will help more children.

Colorado is ranked 9th nationally for child suicides.

Over the next two years, state money will support assessments to keep kids from falling through the cracks. Another program will spread a toolkit to all school districts in the state so they can fund and implement improved mental health evaluations and support for kids.

“Right now the resources are limited. If I have friends that are struggling it’s really hard for them to find care,” said Galpern. “Help is needed, this won’t self-resolve.”

More resources:

Safe2Tell

An anonymous way for students, parents, school staff and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others

safe2tell.org

1-877-542-7233

The Trevor Project

Crisis prevention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth

thetrevorproject.org

1-866-488-7386

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

1-800-273-8255

Mobile Crisis Services, Denver Health

24/7 service that provides mental health support to residents of the city and county of Denver and to Mental Health Center of Denver consumers during and after a crisis

https://www.denverhealth.org/services/emergency-medicine/psychiatric

