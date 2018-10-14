By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will continue through much of the morning on Sunday before tapering off in the afternoon. Snow totals will range from more than 6 inches around Fort Collins and Boulder to generally less than 3 inches around the most of the Denver area.

In addition to the snow, it will be very COLD for October on Sunday with high temperatures in the 20s. It’s very likely the day will be our coldest October 14 on record with an official high near 28°. It will certainly be one of the coldest Broncos games on record for October.

The final few snow flakes will fly early Sunday evening and then skies will quickly clear. The clearing combined with the fresh snow on the ground will make for a frigid night with record low temperatures Monday morning. The current record low for October 15 (Monday) in Denver is 20° set in 1970. We’ll shattered that record by close to 10 degrees! A testament to just how usual it is to be this cold so early in the season.

Beyond the cold, sunny and dry weather will prevail starting Monday and will continue all week. Temperatures will also gradually warm up with 60s by Thursday and possibly lower 70s next weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.