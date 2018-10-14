By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – A local high school called for the public’s help after their baseball team’s trailer was stolen Saturday morning. Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST) Head Coach Bob Beatty told CBS4 the trailer was parked in the school’s parking lot when thieves took it.

The team kept most of their gear in the trailer because they do not have a baseball field of their own on property.

“Sixty-to-80 percent of our gear was in the trailer,” said Philip Reitzig, a senior baseball player on the team.

The trailer also housed supplies to build a pitching and batting cage for the baseball team.

Reitzig, a candidate for the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts, was building the cage on DSST property for his Eagle Project.

While some of the cage was already assembled, many tools and building items were in the trailer with the team’s gear.

“It certainly was deflating,” Beatty said. “It was housing quite a bit of stuff.”

“(The trailer) was a pretty essential part of our team,” Reitzig said. “I planned to have (the cage) done today, which is no longer an option.”

Denver police responded to the report of a stolen trailer, as did security for Denver Public Schools.

Beatty said the school only had one camera near the lot in which the trailer was stolen from, and it wasn’t clear if the camera recorded any usable evidence.

Cameras on nearby homes were also surveyed, but did not aid in the search for a suspect.

“(The trailer) really supported a bunch of kids that have worked hard to get that trailer, to get the equipment inside of it with fundraisers, and to finish the project we started,” Beatty said. “It is not only affecting the baseball team, the athletic program, and the school, but, an Eagle Scout project too.”

Anyone with information that could help the team locate the trailer is asked to call Denver police.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.