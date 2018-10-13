By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – With the snip of some scissors, a group of runners and walkers were off. This isn’t a race. No matter what their shirts say, they are all on one team today; Team Defeat ALS.

There is no other place Walker Barry Hay would rather spend a sunny Saturday morning at Sloan’s Lake.

“I’m out here to support some friends, family and coworkers who we lost to ALS. It feels great. Just to support the cause and the people out here… it’s just like family.”

Hay has been a part of the walk for eight years — ever since he lost someone very dear to him to ALS.

“I watched my best friend go through it. We’ve watched co-workers go through it. It’s devastating to the family to everybody” said Hay.

This year alone his team “The Larvinators” raised $27,000. They aren’t alone. All of the teams that participated Saturday came together to raise almost $300,000 for ALS research. It’s money that is badly needed.

“We’ve got to find a cure for it. It’s horrible for someone to go through,” Hay said.

Until researchers can find a cure for ALS, Hay will continue to raise money and walk this walk. Their loved ones ever on their minds.

Barry knows who he will be thinking about while he walks.

“My best friend Larry Larvick, Russ Critchfield with Southern Glazer’s and anyone else who has had to live through all of this disease.”

CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed the event.

LINK: ALS Association Research

