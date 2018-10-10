By Kelly Werthmann

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a grand collection decades in the making.

“We’ve got coffee makers, pressure cookers, plates, glasses, Tupperware,” Jinx Webb showed CBS4. “You name it, we’ve got a ton of it!

Jinx and her husband, Freddy, have spent years collecting household items and clothing from their families to hold a big estate sale.

“We started the process with my parents,” Jinx explained. “…Because they’d both become ill. We decided we’d have a sale to help my parents to help with money for them. Social security doesn’t go very far these days.”

Now, the couple living in Adams County is on a new mission.

“You always have to give back,” Freddy told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “You always help those in need.”

When the Webb’s saw the news of an apartment complex in Westminster go up in flames over the summer, they knew they could do something to help those who lost everything.

“We can’t replace those items for them, but we can give them a hand up,” Jinx said.

The Webb’s have spent countless hours organizing hundreds of articles of clothing for men, women and kids, various kitchen gadgets, furniture and home décor. Their plan is on Oct. 28, the Westminster apartment fire victims can come to their home in Brighton to take whatever they need, free of charge.

“We’ll just let them go crazy in here,” Jinx said with a big smile. “We’ll pack them bags. We’ll carry them to the cars for them. Whatever we have to do just to see them smile, that’s the best part.”

Organizing everything is a labor of love for the Webb’s, especially Jinx. She knows all too well what it’s like to be in the shoes of those in need.

“I’ve been through two fires,” she said. “The first fire I went through… I was 5 years old. We lost quite a bit in that fire. I remember the worst thing was the cleaners coming and taking our clothing to try and clean it. I was a little older when the second fire happened.”

Having survived a pair of house fires herself, Jinx knows the items she could sell to make money would be better in the hands of those without anything of their own.

“I’d much rather see it go to somebody that needs it because I’ve been there,” she said tearfully.

The Webb’s are now trying to contact the apartment complex managers so they can get a list of names of the fire victims. They want to make sure the items they have truly go to the families who need it.

Jinx said fire victims can reach out to her to learn more about the items they have available. She can be reached by email: jinxwebb@msn.com.

