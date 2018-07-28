WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – People who live in Building E at the Westbury Apartments in Westminster won’t be allowed to return … perhaps ever again.

A fire tore through the building and killed two people one week ago Saturday. More than a dozen other people were hurt in the early morning fire.

The City of Westminster sent a letter to residents say “reentry for residents may not be possible due to the hazardous condition of the building.”

City officials say there is a risk of asbestos contamination throughout because of the smoke and water runoff throughout the building. Fire investigators also say the building is not structurally sound.

A cause is still being investigated. When the investigation is finished, building owners will take over.

Restoration crews, building owners and the complex’s insurance company will have to determine if residents can be allowed back in and/or if their property can be retrieved.

Officials say 140 people were forced out of their homes by the fire.

The medical, housing, financial and counseling help for victims of the fire has been set up at Silver Hills Middle School.

Additional Information from the City of Westminster:

The Westbury Fire Donation Center will be located at the Rodeo Market, 3915 W 73rd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030 and will be operating through Aug. 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be collecting donations seven days a week.

Donation items needed:

Personal hygiene items : shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap

: shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap NEW clothing : new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

: new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes NEW bedding and linens : blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths

: blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths NEW housewares : dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted

: dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted Food : any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted.

: any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted. Gift Cards : gift cards to your favorite grocery or all-purpose stores – increments of $20 or less are preferred

***People wanting to make financial donations are asked to direct them to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, or a service or volunteer organization that you know and trust. Online donations can be made at www.helpcoloradonow.org

Donation items that will not be accepted include furniture, used mattresses, or any outdoor equipment/pieces.