By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Lights for the football field, a revamped library and improvements in some classrooms are just part of the multi-million dollar investment into the Montbello Campus by Denver Public Schools.

montbello library and lights 10pkg transfer frame 668 Montbello Campus Sees Much Desired Improvements

(credit: CBS)

“The furniture is way improved. Colors are way better. It was all just plain brown before. Everyone loves to sit in these chairs. Everyone just come and sits here to read now and it’s used for the right purposes,” said DCIS Montbello Junior Adriana Medina as she gave CBS4 a tour.

montbello library and lights 10pkg transfer frame 1178 Montbello Campus Sees Much Desired Improvements

(credit: CBS)

The funds came from a 2016 bond. The Montbello campus houses Noel Community Arts School, DCIS Montbello and STRIVE Prep Montbello. Each school was able to choose how the money was spent.

montbello library and lights 10pkg transfer frame 0 Montbello Campus Sees Much Desired Improvements

(credit: CBS)

Lights on the football field is something the community and student body has been requesting for decades. Tuesday, the football team had its first night practice.

Medina says a new librarian and a revamped library will help kids thrive.

“We’ve been trying to use what we have and now I feel like we have better resources so they can be more useful to us,” said Medina.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

