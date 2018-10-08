By Dillon Thomas

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A newly engaged couple from Texas says complete strangers in Colorado helped save them, just moments after their marriage proposal.

Texans Joshua Mason and Katie Davis traveled to Colorado to celebrate a birthday, and their one-year anniversary of dating. Mason secretly brought a ring with him on the trip, and planned a hike to Jasper Peak for the proposal.

Mason told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he specifically scouted out a location online that would be private, and away from most hikers. In order to get to the location, the duo had to go off trail for many miles.

Mason said he was becoming fatigued throughout the assent, but refused to stop the hike.

“We needed to make it all the way to the top, because I didn’t want to propose almost at the top of the mountain, and be an almost-type of guy, with an almost-marriage,” Mason said. “When I got to the top, I was definitely feeling the altitude.”

Mason launched his drone, and surprised Davis with a proposal, with scenic views all around them.

“She said, ‘Of course I will marry you. Now let’s get off this mountain,’” Mason recalled.

As the newly engaged couple attempted to hike down the mountain, back to their car, they had a difficult time finding the trail. Even when they thought they found their bearings, they realized they were walking in the wrong direction.

“After dark, it is a totally different world out there,” Mason said.

After realizing they were lost, and rationing their water, the duo saw a sign of aid.

“Off in the distance, (Katie) saw a light,” Mason said.

They shouted for help, and received a response from a man.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I can hear you.’ And, I was like, ‘Hey, we are lost,’” Mason said.

The man, named Mike, made his way to the couple. He attempted to guide them back to their trailhead, when he became disoriented as well.

“I was pretty terrible at that point,” Davis said.

Fatigued and dehydrated, the hikers needed more assistance.

“She started become delirious, and incoherent,” Mason said.

Miles in the wrong direction, the now-trio realized they were near Diamond Lake. Fortunately, Mike knew three women who were camping at the lake. They approached them, and asked for water and shelter. Mason said the women were named Jen, Jess and Bridget.

“They were just more than generous, and gracious, to help us,” Davis said.

While Davis and Mason shared a tent with two of the women, Mike and the third woman hiked down the mountain to call for help.

Before sunrise, help would arrive to assist on a descent.

Davis and Mason said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of the strangers they met in Colorado, who were willing to give up their own time and supplies to help others.

They shared their story with CBS4 in hope of spreading positivity, and acknowledging the efforts made by those who helped them.

“We really felt like we made a bunch of friends,” Mason said.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Davis said, hoping to send a message to those who helped.

“If we can do this, we can do anything. So let’s spend our lives together,” Davis said.

