By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you still have your sprinkler system running you may want to take some action to prevent frozen pipes this week.

That’s because we have the potential for the first hard freeze of the season in Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

Temperatures by Wednesday morning could fall into the upper 20s.

If can’t get your system blown out don’t worry, the ground is still warm enough to protect buried lines.

It’s the pipes coming out of your house that are exposed to the air that you need to either drain or protect from the cold.

