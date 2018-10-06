By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Many areas picked up some much needed rainfall late Friday and in a few spots it turned to snow overnight.

Eastern Colorado should see a brief break today but a new storm will send the next round of rain and snow into the western slope this afternoon.

Snow is expected in the mountains later today and tonight with some places seeing several inches of snow at pass level.

It will be a cold rain in the valleys.

That moisture will spread across the state tomorrow making for a cloudy, cool and wet Sunday in many places.

The unsettled weather will last through at least Tuesday of the upcoming week.

There are still some questions as to how low the snow level will fall Sunday night into early Monday so stay tuned for updated forecasts.

