By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Many areas picked up some much needed rainfall late Friday and in a few spots it turned to snow overnight.

RELATED: Earliest Accumulating Snow Since 2012 Falls At Denver's Airport

youreport4 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Next Storm Arrives This Evening

Accumulating snow fell overnight at Denver International Airport. (credit: Kyle Cote)

Eastern Colorado should see a brief break today but a new storm will send the next round of rain and snow into the western slope this afternoon.

Snow is expected in the mountains later today and tonight with some places seeing several inches of snow at pass level.

It will be a cold rain in the valleys.

That moisture will spread across the state tomorrow making for a cloudy, cool and wet Sunday in many places.

The unsettled weather will last through at least Tuesday of the upcoming week.

There are still some questions as to how low the snow level will fall Sunday night into early Monday so stay tuned for updated forecasts.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Next Storm Arrives This Evening

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Next Storm Arrives This Evening

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

