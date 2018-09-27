By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Vista PEAK Preparatory School senior Noah Karwacki is raising money for childhood cancer by doing what he does best– kicking.

“Watching Noah the last three, four years had been amazing,” said Marshall Ekhoff who lost his son Nate to childhood cancer about six years ago, when he was just about Noah’s age.

“He loved the Lord, he loved kicking, he loved helping others kick,” he said.

In his son’s honor, Marshall holds an annual kicking camp to inspire the next generation of kickers, including Noah.

“I was inspired by his story because he came from a soccer background like I did and he moved into football,” said Noah.

Noah is hoping to raise $5,000 this season in Nate’s honor, and that means every kick is high stakes.

“When I’m going up to kick I know I have to make it because every point matters, every point is more money that could forward research for cancer,” he said.

“It’s just such an honor to know this young man,” said Marshall.

He is grateful that Nate’s legacy lives on through Noah and Noah is grateful for the support he’s received from Marshall.

“Thank you, thank you for what he’s done for me and how he’s inspired me to keep going and kicking, help me love this sport more,” said Noah.

“Way to go young man, way to pay it forward, way to show your character, way to add on, way to go,” said Marshall.

LINKS: Kick-It With Noah Karwacki | Marshall’s Kicking Camp

