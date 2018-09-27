  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:05 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex's Lemonade, Aurora Public Schools, Childhood Cancer, Local TV, Noah Ekhoff, Noah Karwacki, Vista PEAK Preparatory School

By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Vista PEAK Preparatory School senior Noah Karwacki is raising money for childhood cancer by doing what he does best– kicking.

“Watching Noah the last three, four years had been amazing,” said Marshall Ekhoff who lost his son Nate to childhood cancer about six years ago, when he was just about Noah’s age.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 120 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“He loved the Lord, he loved kicking, he loved helping others kick,” he said.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 266 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

(credit: CBS)

In his son’s honor, Marshall holds an annual kicking camp to inspire the next generation of kickers, including Noah.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 417 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“I was inspired by his story because he came from a soccer background like I did and he moved into football,” said Noah.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 447 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

Nate Ekhoff (credit: Ekhoff Family)

Noah is hoping to raise $5,000 this season in Nate’s honor, and that means every kick is high stakes.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 957 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

“When I’m going up to kick I know I have to make it because every point matters, every point is more money that could forward research for cancer,” he said.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 1428 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just such an honor to know this young man,” said Marshall.

He is grateful that Nate’s legacy lives on through Noah and Noah is grateful for the support he’s received from Marshall.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 1197 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

“Thank you, thank you for what he’s done for me and how he’s inspired me to keep going and kicking, help me love this sport more,” said Noah.

placekicker cancer 5pkg frame 777 High School Football Player Raises Money To Kick Cancer

(credit: Vista PEAK Preparatory School)

“Way to go young man, way to pay it forward, way to show your character, way to add on, way to go,” said Marshall.

LINKS: Kick-It With Noah Karwacki | Marshall’s Kicking Camp

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s