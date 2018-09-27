By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A recent study from the University of California at Berkeley paints a grim picture when it comes to preserving biodiversity in the 417 National Parks around the United States.

Researchers found that mean annual temperatures between 1895 and 2010 rose 1°C, or double the average of the United States as a whole.

The largest temperature changes were detected at parks in the Arctic, in arid locations of the southwest and in high altitude locations such as Rocky Mountain National Park.

Temperature increases were noted during all four seasons of the year but were highest during the winter.

The entire study can be read here.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.