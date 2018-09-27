  • CBS4On Air

Climate Change, Rocky Mountain National Park

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A recent study from the University of California at Berkeley paints a grim picture when it comes to preserving biodiversity in the 417 National Parks around the United States.

Researchers found that mean annual temperatures between 1895 and 2010 rose 1°C, or double the average of the United States as a whole.

rocky mountain national park 1 Study Finds U.S. National Parks Warming Faster Than Rest Of Nation

Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit CBS)

The largest temperature changes were detected at parks in the Arctic, in arid locations of the southwest and in high altitude locations such as Rocky Mountain National Park.

Temperature increases were noted during all four seasons of the year but were highest during the winter.

alpine visitor center webcam from rmnp 1225pm thurs Study Finds U.S. National Parks Warming Faster Than Rest Of Nation

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The entire study can be read here.

